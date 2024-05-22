Kasoa: Mother and her two daughters found dead with multiple stabbings on their bodies

In a shocking and tragic incident, a woman and her two daughters were discovered dead with multiple stab wounds in their apartment at Net Link Estate, Kasoa.



The victims have been identified as Alberta Armah Hagan, a woman in her mid-40s, alongside her two daughters.

The harrowing discovery was made in the family’s residence, where Alberta and her daughters were found lifeless, bearing the marks of a brutal attack.

The scene also revealed two of Alberta’s other children, a 9-month-old infant and a 6-year-old, who sustained severe injuries during the incident.

The police have since launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

They are working tirelessly to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome and bring the responsible parties to justice.

