GhPageNewsKasoa murder: Arrested Juju woman vindicated
News

Kasoa murder: Arrested Juju woman vindicated

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Fetish Priestess alleged to be the mastermind of the murder of young Ishmael Mensah has been vindicated from all allegations that were levelled against her, a credible source tells Ghpage.

Per the source’s reports, the juju woman known as Charity is now innocent from all the accusations on her that she was behind the murder of Ishmael thus asking the 2 Kasoa teenagers to bring a dead child and an amount of ?5000.

In another development, DSP Juliana Obeng who is the head of Public Relations at the Police Headquarters has revealed that two more suspects have been arrested and assisting the police in investigations.

She (DSP Juliana) named Charity and Desmond Nii Adjei as the new suspects in their custody and helping them to unwind the truth behind the ill-fated occurrence in Kasoa.

Source:GHPAGE

