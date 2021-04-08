Kasoa murder: Grandfather of Kini reveals he was once arrested for stealing

The grandfather of the 18-year-old suspect who has been arrested in relation to the Kasoa ritual murder has divulged that this is the second his grandson has been arrested.

According to the the grandfather, Noah Kini the grandson had been arrested before due to a theft case.

The residence in the area claim the suspect was apparently arrested the other time due to a defilement case but Noah Kini speaking in an interview with JoyNews said that was false.

Noah Kini revealed that, four months ago the 18-year-old was arrested for stealing an amount of $10,000 from his employer which ended him up in police cells before he was finally discharged.

“About five young boys worked with this Alhaji, but the day, Alhaji asked Nico to go and sweep his hall, the employer later complained that his money was missing. And since Nico was the one who had gone to his hall that morning he was accused of the theft.

I refused to believe it. Nico himself wanted us to visit a shrine to settle the issue, because in this area that is how we find who is actually guilty of thefts,” He disclosed.

He continued, “It was around, 10:30 am to 11:00 am when someone came here to inform me that Nico and another teenager have killed somebody. I was confused, but I have nothing to say.

Some years ago, Felix stole his father’s money and brought it to this house, which causes a huge fight between him and his father. So I even warned him [Nicholas] to stop associating with Felix”

The once good boy at church who has now turned into a gangster started to put off the bad behaviour when he began to associate with the bad company in the neighbourhood according to the grandfather.