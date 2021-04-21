- Advertisement -

The Ofankor District Court has refused bail application by a lawyer for the two accused persons who are alleged to have murdered a 10-year-old boy at Kasoa.

The two teenagers who masterminded and carried the cruel crime of killing little Ishmael at Kasoa for ritual purposes have been remanded into police custody for another two weeks.

The boys, Noah Kini and his accomplice are to be kept in police custody and appear before the court on May 4, 2021.

The Magistrate, Samuel Adjei while, refusing the application said the court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail at this stage except the trial court, which is the High Court.

Defence lawyer Samuel Atuah told the court that since the law states that an accused person is innocent until proven guilty so the court should consider that provision to grant his client’s bail.

Lawyer Atuah also told the court that the accused persons have been in custody for some time and need to interact with their families.

But, the Prosecutor Chief Inspector Ernest Agbo denied the application for bail arguing that it is in the interest of the accused persons to be in custody until further investigation.

The magistrate in granting the request of the prosecution ordered them to speed up with the investigation of the correct ages of the accused persons and also to hurry with the preparation of the docket to the Attorney General for advice.

Lawyer Samuel Atuah in a media interaction after court proceedings said he will go to the High Court for bail.

He said it is a deliberate attempt by the prosecution to delay investigations.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the family of the deceased Samed Akakilu said he trusts that the Judicial system and the family is going for a quick trial for Justice to be served.

He, however, expressed his disappointment with authorities over the slow progress of the case.

“We are a bit disappointed that the issue of the age of one of the killers has not been unravelled.”

“For issues of age, we should have gone past that stage by now and be looking at substantive matters. That’s the only disappointment we have especially as the family has been calling for an expeditious trial.” Samed said.