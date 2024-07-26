Kasoa: Notorious female MoMo fraudster busted big time while in operation (Video)

A very beautiful lady who reportedly engages in MoMo fraud has been nabbed at Kasoa during one of her many operations.

Unfortunately for the lady, luck eluded her this time around as she was caught defrauding a MoMo vendor of GHS 500.

As reported, the lady moves around in a hired Uber and once she spots a MoMo merchant, she quickly stops the Uber driver under the guise of going to genuinely withdraw money from her victim.

Apparently, the lady has defrauded several MoMo vendors until her cup was full today.

The commentary attached to the video by a lady who has fallen victim to the lady’s scam alleges that she tricks her victims that she’s withdrawing GHS 500.

Not knowing that she copies old messages and resends them to her victims.

Watch the video below to know more…