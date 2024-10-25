Kasoa People Wanted To F!nger Me At A Program- Sefa Reveals

Female Ghanaian musician, Sefa has brought to the limelight what female musicians go through, during and after they have performed at events.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra- based in Accra FM, Sefa recounted how fans nearly f!ngered her after a program.

The musician disclosed that she had finished performing at a show when she realized that a lot of people had come close to her.

According to her, since it is the fans who made her who she is at the moment, she decided to allow them to come close to her, but she regretted it.

Sefa claims to her surprise, she felt a lot of hands around her, as most of the fans were touching her breasts whilst others were trying to touch her private parts.