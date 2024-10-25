type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKasoa People Wanted To F!nger Me At A Program- Sefa Reveals
Entertainment

Kasoa People Wanted To F!nger Me At A Program- Sefa Reveals

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Female Ghanaian musician, Sefa has brought to the limelight what female musicians go through, during and after they have performed at events.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra- based in Accra FM, Sefa recounted how fans nearly f!ngered her after a program.

The musician disclosed that she had finished performing at a show when she realized that a lot of people had come close to her.

According to her, since it is the fans who made her who she is at the moment, she decided to allow them to come close to her, but she regretted it.

Sefa claims to her surprise, she felt a lot of hands around her, as most of the fans were touching her breasts whilst others were trying to touch her private parts.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:Gh Page

TODAY

Friday, October 25, 2024
Accra
moderate rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
4.2mph
75 %
Fri
81 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways