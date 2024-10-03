Kasoa: Prison officer lynched to death after being mistaken for an armed robber

A piece of sad news from Kasoa confirms the death of Gideon Adu-Boakye, a dedicated officer with the Ghana Prisons Service stationed at Nsawam.

As reported, Gideon was brutally lynched to death in Kasoa Iron City, a suburb in the Central Region.

According to sources, Gideon had returned home to visit his family in Kasoa last Saturday.

He left home the next day which was Sunday and ever since then all attempts to reach out to him proved futile.

Alarmed by his absence, the family lodged a report with the Ngleshie Amanfro police after he failed to return later that day.

After a thorough investigation, Adu-Boakye’s lifeless body was discovered the following day in a gutter near the Hope of Restoration School junction in Kasoa.

Residents claim they heard the officer’s cries for help late at night, as he desperately screamed that he was a prison officer, but the mob ignored his pleas.