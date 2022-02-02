type here...
GhPageNewsKasoa Ritual Murder: Suspects drop bombshell in court 
News

Kasoa Ritual Murder: Suspects drop bombshell in court 

By Albert
Teenagers accused of the murder of a 10 year old boy remanded
Teenagers accused of the murder of a 10 year old boy remanded
- Advertisement -

Nicholas Kani, the second accused in the death of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdullah, has stated that he was not present at the crime scene.

Kani has raised an Alibi defense and claims to have witnesses to back up his claim.

An alibi is a defense to a criminal charge that claims the accused was somewhere other than the scene of the crime at the time the crime occurred.

Kani and a 15-year-old juvenile (name withheld) have been charged with Ishmael Mensah’s murder.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Lydia Osei Marfo stated that Kani raised an alibi defence, which was included in the Bill of Indictment.

As a result, the court has ordered him to file his notice of alibi for the prosecution to investigate within 21 days of today.

The court also stated that the prosecution should serve the accused with “anything of evidential value which they may or may not rely on at the trial.”

“This is to provide the accused persons with the opportunity, sufficient time, and facilities for their defence,” the court stated.

According to Justice Marfo, these disclosure documents should be completed on or before the next adjourned date.

The case has been rescheduled for February 22, 2022.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 2, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    1.6mph
    66 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News