Kasoa Ritual Murder: Suspects drop bombshell in court 

Nicholas Kani, the second accused in the death of 10-year-old Ishmael Mensah Abdullah, has stated that he was not present at the crime scene.

Kani has raised an Alibi defense and claims to have witnesses to back up his claim.

An alibi is a defense to a criminal charge that claims the accused was somewhere other than the scene of the crime at the time the crime occurred.

Kani and a 15-year-old juvenile (name withheld) have been charged with Ishmael Mensah’s murder.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the court presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Lydia Osei Marfo stated that Kani raised an alibi defence, which was included in the Bill of Indictment.

As a result, the court has ordered him to file his notice of alibi for the prosecution to investigate within 21 days of today.

The court also stated that the prosecution should serve the accused with “anything of evidential value which they may or may not rely on at the trial.”

“This is to provide the accused persons with the opportunity, sufficient time, and facilities for their defence,” the court stated.

According to Justice Marfo, these disclosure documents should be completed on or before the next adjourned date.

The case has been rescheduled for February 22, 2022.