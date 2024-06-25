Kasoa! Speeding taxi kills retired pastor (Video)

A tragic accident occurred on Monday, June 24, 2024, between 11 and 12 noon when a speeding taxi struck and killed a retired pastor in Kasoa.

UTV Ghana reporter Jacob Kubi provided the details of the incident.

Pastor Koranteng, a retired pastor of the Apostolic Church in Gomoa Nyenyanu, was over 60 years old and had been attending regular check-ups.

On his way to a medical appointment at a private hospital near the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa, he was struck by a taxi registered as GX 8200-20 while crossing the road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the taxi was travelling at an alarming speed, making it difficult for them to comprehend how the driver lost control.

The high speed of the taxi resulted in Pastor Koranteng being knocked down forcefully, causing him to fall and die instantly at the scene.