KATH doctors embark on strike over non-payment of car maintenance & 13th-month allowances

By Mr. Tabernacle
KATH hospital
Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) via a press release have published that they are embarking on a strike over non-payment of car maintenance allowances and 13th Month allowance.

The strike action follows the failure of the hospital’s management and the Ministry of Health to settle the allowances which were part of their signed conditions of service directed by the Finance Ministry in 2019.

According to the letter signed by Dr. Kwaku Nyame, the doctors at KATH as a result of the reason stated above has reactivated their intended strike action with immediate effect.

The Association on February 1 extended their intended strike action due to a meeting with the management of KATH and the Health Ministry on January 31 where the Association was given some form of commitment.

    Source:GHPAGE

