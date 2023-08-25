“Kay Verli has a very small yinky and does not even last long” – Ama Official (VIDEO)

Social media sensation, Ama Official is not backing out of her promise to become a popular social media figure and her recent revelations seems to be confirming it.

In a video sighted on the account of instagram blogger, Mari_gyataa has the teenage TikToker making certain revelations about her bedroom affair with Kay Verli, a fellow TikToker.

The content of video was an interview hosted by Nana 1 TV and when questions about how Kay Verli had his way with her popped up, she didn’t decline to answer.

“he lasted between 5 to 30 minutes and even tho I didn’t enjoy the session, I just moaned for him to the happy”, she stated.

According to Ama Official, the ‘yinky’ of Kay Verli wasn’t that big and she wasn’t impressed as that was not her type of ‘yinky’. “I just played along to have him release and satisfied” she added.

Ama Official had to quit from school just to focus on her social media influencing and in her bid to achieve that, she’s poised to use the entanglement she had with Kay Verli, a brother to Asantewaa to succeed.

Watch the video below