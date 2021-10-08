Kuame Eugene introduces 2hypekaytee as the best rapper

- Advertisement -

Johnson Agyemang known by his stage name as KayTee hailed from Akim-Oda in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Attended his basic and junior high school at Oda Presbyterian School.

He loved music and aspire to be great by it someday, he has been on the musical journey since 2011, very talented and artistic in nature.

He is a Ghanaian Hip POP and Rap Artist and a songwriter. He won the Hip-pop song of the year awards in 2018 from the eastern music awards and Best rapper at Oda Music awards.

KayTee Signed to 2hypegang record label on the 2nd October 2021 by the label secretary and other team members.

The Details of the contract is not disclosed to the public yet but the deal seems very lucrative and both parties shook hands on it.

His Affiliation with his New label has given him a new Adjective to his Stage name; 2hype Kaytee and relocated from Akim Oda to Accra in pursue of his 2hype dreams. 2hypegang is owned and managed by Showboy.



