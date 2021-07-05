- Advertisement -

Music producer David Kojo Kyei, popularly known as Kaywa, says he’s “seriously saddened” by the mixed reactions that have greeted renowned Slay Queen Moesha Bodoung’s decision to repent and pick up the cross to follow Jesus.

He made this remark on the back of how Kumawood actor and the host of ‘The Real News’, Akrobeto tackled the issue on the last episode of his comic news show on UTV.

While presenting topics that made headlines throughout the week, Akrobeto expressed his shock at Moesha’s “Born-again” announcement and joining the league of Akuapem Poloo, Nana Agradaa and other well-known figures who claimed to have repented recently.

“Wonders shall not end, Moesha says she has repented and given her life to Christ, that is good (claps)…. But what might have led her to repent? Well, it is a good decision and I will not speak ill of you (laughs).

“First, it was Akuapem Poloo who said she has repented, then Nana Agradaa. Don’t repent, continue being your old self don’t repent but I am only human and I can’t judge you. All souls belong to Christ, it is left to God to forgive you or not, so Moesha, may God be with you (laughs),” he said.

However, Kaywa questioned why people are making mockery over Moesha’s repentance.

He took to his Instagram page to share a snippet of the video with the caption, saying: “I’m seriously saddened by this…Why make adverse mockery of someone’s decision to repent and give her life to Jesus? The bible is clear on this..…

“Luke 15:10 In the same way, I tell you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents…why laugh over what makes Heaven Rejoice??? Who Gave us the power to Judge someone’s salvation? Let’s be careful.

“Dear @moeshaboduong Jesus Christ is very proud of you, and always remember you made the BEST decision for your Soul.”