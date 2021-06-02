KB Jay drops new banger ‘Poor No Friend’ ft Agbeshie

- Advertisement -

Motivated by his own struggles in life, fast-rising artist KB JAY drops a life-touching single called POOR NO FRIEND which features Agbeshie of “Woroworoho” fame.

Born as Ruben Gyamfi, the native of Obuasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana has not had it easy from infancy through his secondary school days at Tweneboah Koduah High school.

Life’s struggles made him migrate to Accra, where he would work at a washing bay to support himself and his family back home.

However, it was always the plan of God to link him with Agbeshie who would see the talent of KB JAY and work with him.

“POOR NO FRIEND” produced by BEAT BOSS and shot by CARL MANNI is advice, a motivational, and a prayer song that every individual struggling in life needs to hear to get him going.

Watch the visuals for Poor No Friend Below

May God help us all