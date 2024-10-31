Keche Exposes Celebrities For Flaunting Things That Are Not Theirs Online

Keche Joshua, a member of the popular music duo, Keche has brought to the limelight that things are not the same way as they appear on the surface.

In a recent interview sighted by Ghpage, Keche went raw as he disclosed how his colleague celebrities are faking their lives on social media.

According to her in the interview, many celebrities are financially handicapped and what to even eat is problematic, however, they borrow expensive things from people to flaunt on social media as theirs.

Keche advised all Ghanaians not to be tickled, and break a door when someone is about to open following the luxuries celebrities post on social media.

He advised all and sundry to forget about the lives of celebrities on social media and hasten to be patient since the patient dog takes the fattest bones.