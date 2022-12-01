Keche, a popular Ghanaian music duo, has attacked singer Kuami Eugene, calling him a liar.

This comes on the back of Kuami Eugene’s earlier statement about writing and owning the hit song “No Dulling”.

The “No Dulling” which Keche featured Kuami Eugene became an instant due to its danceability tune and melody.

However, Kuamai Eugene stated that he single-handedly wrote the entire track.

Keche believes Kuami Eugene must not take credit for something he has not created.

According to them, although they appreciate Kuami Eugene’s work on the project, they would want to state emphatically that the song was not written by Kuami Eugene.

“Kuami Eugene has said he wrote the “No Dulling” song, that is a big fat lie. The song is doing well and that is the focus. We have a lot of hit songs and none was created or written by anyone. So we don’t understand why Kuamai Eugene will claim credit for it,” Keche said.

Keche calls Kuami Eugene a liar pic.twitter.com/meffnvdFyq — GHPage (@ghpage_com) December 1, 2022

Keche, in effect, quashed Kuami Eugene’s claim about writing the “No Duling” song.