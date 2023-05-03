Keche sends final warning to Kuami Eugene’s for claiming he wrote ‘No Dulling’ track

Kuami Eugene has claimed that he wrote a substantial part of Keche’s recent hit song ‘No Dulling’.

Speaking in an interview with Delay, the ‘Angela’ hitmaker said he played a huge role in making the ‘No Dulling’ track a hit by writing the chorus and the hook.

Kuami Eugene intimated that contrary to popular opinion that Keche wrote almost all of the track, he was the one who wrote the most important parts and sang them too.

“I did the whole chorus and hook. If anybody claims credit for it, it’s a big lie because I wrote that. They are claiming credit for it because they feel they do not have talent or are inferior. I had written the hook and everything before they contacted me,” Kuami Eugene said.

However, Keche has bared teeth at Kuami Eugene for claiming credit for something he did not do. They shared a snippet of Kuamai Eugene’s speech to clarify the entire issue.

Although KLeche failed to state emphatically whether they were the writers of the hook and chorus of the ‘No Dulling’ track, they have revealed their displeasure over Kuami Eugene claiming something they had worked for and paid for.