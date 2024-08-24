You have 2 hits & you think you have arrived? – Keche Joshua spits venom on King Paluta; labels him as “Arrogant”

type here...
One member of the Keche Music Duo, Joshua Ampah, has openly criticized his colleague King Paluta for not promoting their collaborative track, “My Father.”

The song which was released in June 2024 has seen little to no promotion from King Paluta, a situation that Keche Joshua finds disrespectful and tagging him as arrogant.

An irked Joshua blasted as he emphasized the difference between Paluta’s support for other artists like Wendy Shay and Sista Afia and his apparent reluctance to promote “My Father.”

He disclosed that while Paluta was initially enthusiastic about the collaboration, he distanced himself once the song was released, a move he doesn’t still understand.

Despite Keche’s attempts to resolve the issue with Paluta’s team, they were informed that Paluta does not use his personal social media pages for promotion, directing all activity to a separate page called “King Paluta Army.”

Joshua’s concerns point to what he perceives as a lack of respect and commitment from the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker, contrasting sharply with the support Paluta extends to other artists.

