Afia Schwarzenegger has been rushed to the hospital for emergency health treatment after feeling unwell for some time.

In a video, the actress and controversial socialite is seen in bed with her nose mask on looking very pale and sick.

For now, it’s not known the cause of her sudden sickness but from the video shared on her page on Instagram, she is undergoing pain.

She captioned her post; “Keep me in your prayers”.

Watch the video below;