Keep your mouth shut-TT slams those mocking him for pleading with the public for support

Not so happy about how the public is expressing their thoughts over his plight, Actor TT has angrily slammed critics.

In the last few days, news about the popular ace actor has flooded the internet. This comes after a video of him sharing his hardship in an interview went viral.

Following this, a good number of people has responded to his call for assistance. The Vice President of Ghana, Greater Accra Regional Minister and other well-meaning Ghanaians have reached his aid in terms of money.

On the back of this, some factions of the populace have expressed that the one-time star actor deserves no kindness.

They believe having worked for so many years in the show business he should have accumulated some money for his future rather than begging from the public.

An angry Psalm Adjeteyfio in a new video has blasted those who are coming at him for voicing out his difficulty for assistance.

According to him, it’s no fault of his to have this life, it’s a result of disease. He continued that he used all his saved funds to care for his health.

He urged detractors to keep their mouths shut over his issue. He had this to say; ” If somebody is going through a difficulty and you don’t why Keep your big mouth shut…”

” Do I invite disease? ” TT quizzed. Amid venting his resentment in the video, he cursed those mocking him.

Watch the video here;