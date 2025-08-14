Keep politics out of the helicopter crash- Asantehene warns

Ashanti monarch, Otumfour Osei Tutu has warned against attributing the Obuasi Helicopter crash to politics, stating that it is high time Ghanaians and politicians saw the incident as a “national concern”.

Otumfour’s comment comes after the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene paid him a visit at the Manhyia Palace following the sad incident.

Otumfour stated that it is about time Ghanaians stopped reacting negatively to the purchase of good helicopters and planes for the president and politicians at large.

He noted that, since the cost of such planes and helicopters is concerned, Ghanaians should also take into consideration the lives of the politicians elected to govern the affairs of the country.

He stated “Enough of the politicising of the purchase of presidential planes and helicopters. Human lives are at stake here. We must invest to safeguard their safety and efficiency,” the Asantehene said.