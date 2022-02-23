- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Kelvin Brown, known in showbiz as Kelvyn Boy, has left the shores of Ghana for neighbouring West African country, Nigeria.

This comes a few moments after he was granted ¢200,000 bail by the Adentan Circuit Court Wednesday, February 23, after he was remanded in police custody for allegedly assaulting a lady said to be his girlfriend.

The ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker shared a video of himself at the Kotoka International Airport getting on board an Air Peace aircraft heading for Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos.

A jacket he wore had the inscription “We Don’t Care Anymore” boldly printed on the back.

Kelvyn Boy was accused of stamping on the victim Deborah Kponyi’s ribs and hitting her back and right hand with an iron rod several times.

He was remanded into police custody on Monday after he pleaded not guilty to charges of assault against him.

Lawyers, however, put in a bail application on Kelvyn Boy’s behalf, leading to the hearing of the case on Wednesday at the Adentan Circuit Court.

Eventually, the court presided over by Sedinam Awo Balokah, granted the ‘Yawa No Dey’ singer a bail to the tune of ¢200,000 with two sureties.

Kelvyn Boy shared a tweet announcing his arrival in Lagos with a tweet at 11:22 pm.