Kelvyn boy will never ”blow” even if I gave his manager Blakk cedi 2 billion- Stonebwoy’s ‘sister’ fires

A video circling online shows a lady tagged as Stonebwoy’s ‘sister’ battering Kelvyn boy and, Stonebwoy’s former manager, Blakk cedi with all kinds of abuse.

Kelvyn boy has been in the news after an assailant, who the former claimed to have been instigated by Stonebwoy, assaulted him at a shop opening event at Ashaiman in Accra.

After videos of the scuffle hit the internet, the afrobeat artiste who was formerly signed to the Burniton Music Group took to twitter to throw subtle jabs at Stonebwoy for allegedly instituting an attack on him.

In a series of tweets that gave rise to the suspicion that his former boss had a hand in the brawl, Kelvyn boy hit back at his assailant.

His tweets read, “You dey fear me? Your thing make beans. The moment you start fight me norr wey you lose. You send people make dem come beat me? You think say Ashaiman be your own?”

Stonebwoy stans on twitter called the ”Mea” hitmaker ungrateful and childish for thinking that Stonebwoy could have a hand in the fracas.

However, in a new viral video, a lady who happens to be close to Stonebwoy’s outfit zeroed in on the issue and revealed that she always knew Kelvyn was a snitch.

According to her, Kelvyn boy is an ingrate, who after riding on Stonebwoy’s shoulders into the limelight, has turned against the prominent Dancehall artiste.

The lady named Aisha claimed that Kelvyn boy and Blakk cedi who is Stonebwoy’s former manager had jinxed themselves with their self-centered attitude and that even if she invested 2 billion into Kelvyn boy’s career he would still fail.

She advised Kelvyn boy to never bite the hand that built him.