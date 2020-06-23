- Advertisement -

Former Burniton Music Group signee, Kelvyn Boy has reacted to the Press Statement released by the label which said that Stonebwoy was not behind what happened to him at Ashaiman yesterday.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy reacts after his alleged former bodyguard beat Kelvynboy at Ashaiman

Kelvin Brown popularly called in showbiz as Kelvynboy is on the trend for the very bad reason. Evidently, Kelvynboy is not done with Stonebwoy yet.

The Bhim Nation president, Stonebwoy and Kelvynboy after parting ways have not been cool with each other for reasons we are yet to uncover.

The latter has constantly been throwing shots at Stonebwoy on social media platforms and at the least of chance during interviews.

Amid the heat between the two, Kelvynboy was attacked yesterday at an even in Ashiaman by a former bodyguard of Stonebwoy and he concluded by mentioning that Stonebwoy was behind it.

The Burniton Music Group led by the ‘Sobolo’ hitmaker issued a statement to address the issue disassociating themselves( him and the label) in having a hand.

READ ALSO: Video: Kelvynboy attacked by Stonebwoy’s bodyguard

Kelvynboy shortly after BMG issued the press statement, reacted saying he’s the label’s biggest nightmare and they keep thinking about him.

Reacting to the matter, He wrote; “Dem Dey think about me pa ????? Their nightmare”

See screenshot;

Ah this guy can worry……