Kelvynboy jams to Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' song in new video
Entertainment

Kelvynboy jams to Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' song in new video

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kelvynboy
Kelvynboy
‘MoMo’ hitmaker, Kelvynboy in a new video circulating on social media is captured happily jamming to his former boss’s viral Putuu song together with some friends.

In the video sees Kelvynboy singing verbatim part of the lyrics in the song. He sang it so well as if he’s the real writer of the song.

It has come as a big shocker to social media users and Bhim Fans. No one ever thought Kelvynboy following his fallout with could sing any of Stonebwoy’s songs.

Well, maybe this is his unofficial way of sending signals to his former boss at Burniton Music that regardless of what had happened between them in past times he still loves him and his music.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO BELOW;

View this post on Instagram

Kelvynboy jams to Stonebwoy's Putuu song

A post shared by Ghpage TV (@ghpage_tv) on

After the removal of Kelvynboy from Burniton Music Group, Stonebwoy and his former protege has not been on cool terms.

On separate platforms, the two have narrated different stories of what led to their squabble.

Drawing personal conclusions, I think it would be impossible for them to come back together and work again.

Kelvynboy however, was in the news days ago after he was involved in an accident that nearly destroyed his newly acquired Range Rover.

READ ALSO: Kelvynboy allegedly involved in an accident

Source:GHPAGE

