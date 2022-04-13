type here...
Kelvyn Boy reacts to claims of impregnating a white lady for a green card

By Armani Brooklyn
Kelvyn Boy folding arms
Singer, Kelvyn Boy has finally reacted to the wild claims made by his baby mama’s best friend that she has impregnated a certain old white lady for money and a green card.

During an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Rashad, the lady who can be described as Kelvyn Boy’s baby mama’s sister firmly stated that the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker turned into a woman beater after meeting the white lady.

She further went on to add that, Kelvyn Boy has become a monster at home and he’s tormenting the life of his baby mama Deborah.

Obviously, Kelvyn Boy is tired of having his name been dragged into the mud hence the need to break since over the brouhaha.

In a fresh tweet that has been spotted on his Twitter timeline, he quizzed whether his enemies and attackers are not tired of soiling his hard-earned reputation.

Meanwhile, Kelvyn Boy kept mute over his arrest saga. He never granted interviews to address the issue nor did he comment about it on his social media pages.

    Source:GHpage

