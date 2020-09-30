Afrobeat artiste and a former signee of Stonebwoy’s Burnington Music Group(BMG) has taken to social media to throw fresh shots at the Dancehall artiste and his team.

Kelvynboy months ago got his contract with BMG terminated citing reasons of been disrespectful to his boss Stonebwoy and other team members.

Things haven’t been good between both parties after they broke up leading to the two parties throwing shades at each other at any given chance.

For sometime now, they have stopped shading each other and we thought they might have secretly handled and settled their differences behind closed doors but were making a mistake.

In new post from Kelvynboy on social media suggests he has taken a swipe at his former boss again.

In one tweet sighted on his handle, Kelvin asked, “Your chairman be smart ?”. This some followers believe is a clear punch to Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy.

See screenshot below:

That didn’t end there as Kelvynboy in another tweet stated that they are still wondering how he is succeeding when they all thought he was going to crash after leaving the label.

He posted: “Niggas don’t understand why I still Dey succeed.. I’m not from this world just know that”.

His final post reads: “Follow who know road my guy”, he tweeted.

See screenshot below: