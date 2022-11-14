Superstar Afrobeat singer, Davido Adeleke, has reportedly married his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, traditionally just a few days after their son Ifeanyi tragically died in a swimming pool inside their house.

It is reported that the singer married the professional chef a week after their son’s passing as an assurance of their union.

READ ALSO: Davido reportedly marries Chioma in a private ceremony

Davido was said to have had the marriage arrangement in the company of a few friends and family at his father’s house.

Apparently, no cameras were allowed at the wedding reception which was held inside his father’s mega-mansion in Banana Island.

After the reports went viral, ace investigative Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shared her controversial thoughts on Twitter about the union of Davido and Chioma.

According to her, Davido married Chioma to claim the dead body of his son.

This is in accordance with the customs and Traditions of Igbo land that a child belongs to the father only if the marriage rites, bride price has been paid.

READ ALSO: Insider Report: What Davido and Chioma did after hearing about Ifeanyi’s death

According to this custom, Kemi Olunloyo revealed that Davido had to pay Chioma’s bride price in order to get his son’s body because if he doesn’t, Ifeanyi’s body will have to be buried by the Rowlands.

READ ALSO: Prophet claims he can resurrect Davido’s son Ifeanyi