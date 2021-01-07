- Advertisement -

The vote for the Speaker of Parliament is done and dusted with Hon. Alban Bagbin emerging as the winner after the voting.

Hon. Alban Bagbin pulled a total of 138 votes cast with the NPP’s nominee and former Speaker Prof. Mike Oquaye pulling a total of 136 with 1 spoilt vote.

Following the results, questions are being asked as to how Mike Ocquaye could pull that total number of votes since their already won 137 votes plus the one vote from the Fomena MP who has declared his intention to sit with the NPP would guarantee him a total vote of 138 votes.

Well, though the voting was done in the chamber but privately, some people have started pointing accusing fingers Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Hon. Adwoa Safo as the people who caused the downfall of Prof. Mike Oquaye.

It would be remembered that NPP firebird Kennedy Agyapong after the NPP primaries months ago came out to disclosed that he was contacted by the fmr. Speaker of Parliament to help his son Mike Oquaye Jnr campaign against Hon. Adwoa Safo for the Dome-Kwabenya seat in Parliament.

According to him, this comment from the fmr. Speaker angered him as to why he would campaign against the mother of his children and therefore decided to join forces with Adwoa Safo who at the end of the day emerged an winner in the primaries.

Due to this, many people believe that the two MPs and former lovers played a role in rejecting Prof. Mike Oquaye.

As it stands now, some school of thought belive that the spoilt ballot and the additional one vote Alban Bagbin had over the former speaker is coming from Hon. Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo respectively.

The question we are still asking is “Did Ken Agyapong and Adwoa Safo vote against NPP as a revenge against Prof Mike Oquaye?”