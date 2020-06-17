type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Ken Agyapong paid someone to come propose to me- Baby Mama

Ken Agyapong never had the courage to propose to me, he had to pay someone to come and tell me - Baby Mama

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Hon. Ken Agyapong’s baby mama, Araba Dawson-Williams, has in a Facebook live video revealed that the outspoken politician was not courageous enough to ask her out.

The maverick politician after his appearance on Oman Fm where he mentioned that one of his daughters, identified as Anell Agyapong, had taken to drug abuse and prostitution.

This has awoken the fury of Anell’s mum-Kennedy’s baby mama who, in a long video, responded to his statements.

Kennedy in an interview with Silva lady on the Ye Ko Fie show prior to his birthday today, revealed that his daughter who dropped out of the California Institute of Architecture in her 3rd year was now a drug addict and a sex trader.

The firebrand chastised her and revealed that she was on social media a few months ago soliciting funds to pay for her tuition after enrolling at Ohio State University, USA.

Kennedy who was disappointed with his daughter’s attitude, made reference to the success of some of his other children who after graduating from Ivy League schools in the US are making it big time because they adhered to his advice and direction.

The lawmaker’s baby mama and mother of Anell hit back at Kennedy and threatened to curse him and the rest of his family if he does not take back the damning statements made against her daughter.

However, Araba who seems to despise and hate Kennedy’s guts disclosed that the outspoken politician is not as courageous as he portrays.

She said that Kennedy’s cowardice was on display when he could not approach her to ask her out but paid people to come to propose to her on his behalf.

The witty woman, in her thick Fante accent, sarcastically stated that two prostitutes can only give birth to a baby prostitute and so their daughter’s behaviour is hereditary.

