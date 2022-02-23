- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has backed calls for the removal of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sara Adwoa Safo and the declaration of her seat as vacant.

The maverick politician and member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been critical of the absence of Adwoa Safo in Parliament which he says is affecting the government’s business in voting for the controversial E-levy.

Speaking in an interview on Asaase Radio, Kennedy Agyapong said Adwoa Safo’s recent conduct towards the party is disrespectful and must not be countenanced.

He said calls for her removal are in the right direction, and he fully supports it.

“I think she is wrong. She should rather apologize to the party. They [NPP] should stop begging her. I support calls for her removal if she doesn’t come but to sit there [in the US] and make demands.”

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Adwoa Safo has made some demands on the government which he believes are untenable.

“Adwoa is saying that before she comes, we have to remove Alex Afenyo-Markin as Deputy Majority leader and announce it. Another demand is that if she isn’t given what she wants, we are not going to get the E-levy passed and if the E-levy doesn’t pass, we will go to IMF,” he added.

The Assin Central MP further indicated that he was given GHS 120,000 by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare to be deposited in Adwoa Safo’s bank account as part of measures to get her to cooperate with the party, but it seems she is refusing to budge.

“I put the money there. Now we are in opposition because the way Adwoa is treating the party shows that we are in opposition and this shouldn’t be tolerated at all,” Kennedy Agyapong stated.