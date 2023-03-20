- Advertisement -

Maverick Ghanaian politician, Kennedy Agyapong has promised lifetime educational sponsorship for the young brother of a slain Ashaiman soldier.

Imoro Sherif was murdered by a group of people in Taifa, Ashaiman after he had reportedly gone there to see his girlfriend.

The brave soldier has since been buried, but the loss to the family has been grave, and they keep massaging their wounds.

On the back of that, the Assinc Central MP has decided to alleviate their plights by offering the youngest member of the family an educational scholarship.

According to Mr Agyapong, he would ensure that the education of the young boy was duly taken care of by him up to the highest level.

At a meeting to commiserate with the family, Kennedy Agyapong emphasizes their loss and the role he aspires to play by being a reliable source of support to the family of the late Imoro Sherif.

The family could not hide their joy as they expressed profound gratitude to Kennedy Agyapong for the kind gesture.