Ken Agyapong replies Mugabe Maase’s insults; says he will close his radio station

Popular Journalist of the (NDC) and ex Montie 3 convict, Mugabe Salifu alias Mugabe Maase about 4 days ago went hard on Hon. Kennedy Agyapong after the latter accused him of feeding Prophet Nigel Gaisie with information.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong is a foolish man and a dog – Mugabe fires

Mugabe Maase addressing the accusations leveled against him by the politician, used some harsh and abusive words on him.

He described Kennedy Agyapong as a foolish man and a dog who is just going around making noise and accusing people because he envies them.

Mugabe stated unequivocally he can afford all the things that Kennedy Agyapong brags about because he is also successful in life.

According to Mugabe, he doesn’t even know where John Mahama stays talk more about giving someone information about him.

READ ALSO: Ken Agyapong will go mad and roam the streets naked-Mugabe Maase

Well, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong has replied to Mugabe Maase’s insults in a new video. In his reaction, he also went hard and ‘dirty’ on him describing him as a foolish bad boy who only leaks pieces of information to Nigel Gaise.

He, addressing the issue sent out a warning to John Dramani Mahama to be very careful about Mugabe and Nigel because the two work in hand and if he(Mahama) does not take care he will have himself to blame.

Listen to the Audio below;

Kennedy Agyapong angrily threatened to close down Mugabe’s radio station should he come out again to rant in the public and insult him again.