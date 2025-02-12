Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has been declared a wanted fugitive by the Special Prosecutor after failing to appear before them.

In a press statement by Mr Kissi Agyebeng, they had invited the former finance minister to appear before them to answer some questions regarding allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

According to the Special Prosecutor, all efforts to get the finance minister to come before them have proved futile as he kept on giving excuses as to why he couldn’t show up.

He continued that later they received a letter from his lawyers saying he was sick and out of the jurisdiction and would stay indefinitely to take care of himself.

Mr Kissi Agyebeng mentioned that the reason for his absence didn’t make sense to him and therefore he is left with no option but to declare him a fugitive who is running away from answering questions.

The Special Prosecutor disclosed that it is believed that the former finance minister left Ghana on or before 2nd January 2025.

More soon.