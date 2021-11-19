Ken Ofori Atta finally breaks silence on his presidential ambition

- Advertisement -

Ghana’s current finance minister, Ken Ofori Atta has finally broken silence on his presidential ambition during an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Metro TV yesternight.

According to Ken Ofori Atta, the circulating rumors that he will be contesting in the next NPP’s primaries for the flag-bearer-ship title is a lie because he doesn’t have such ambition at the moment.

He added that he is satisfied with contributing his intellectual abilities to the success of the government and Ghana, as a whole.

READ ALSO: Ghana’s debt stock hits GH¢341.76 billion – Ken Ofori Atta reveals

Ken Ofori Atta also threw our minds back as to how Jean Monnet, a civil servant, planned the formation of the European Union by bringing together European nations (EU).

The NPP figurehead ended his submissions by stating emphatically clear that he’s not interested in becoming a president.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Afrobeats twins P-Square reunite after 5 years of feuding [Video]

He’s reported to have said;

“Sometimes, people believe that it’s their energies and their intellect that brought them in [politics] but I just firmly believe that the LORD needs you and gives you the energy to do a specific job and when you begin to mission-creep is when you shipwreck”

“I think we should all understand what our God-given attributes are and not stretch it beyond what He has not mandated us to do“