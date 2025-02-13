type here...
Ken Ofori-Atta used Bible verses to cover his failure as a finance minister – Nana Aba Anamoah

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been under ‘attack’ from Nana Aba Anamoah for having a poor record during his tenure, following claims of a military-style raid on his Cantonments residence.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nana Aba Anamoah referred to Ofori-Atta as “the worst finance minister the country has ever had,” suggesting that he is being held responsible for his actions.

Reports state that the February 11, 2025, raid was carried out when Ofori-Atta was overseas by individuals dressed in military clothes. Even though the reason behind the procedure is yet unknown, the incident has sparked a lot of debate and speculation.

“I render no apologies when I say that this man is receiving his comeuppance. The worst finance minister, who hid his true colours behind Bible quotes and white outfits,” she posted.

