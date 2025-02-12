type here...
Kendrick Lamar breaks Super Bowl Halftime Record

By Qwame Benedict
On Tuesday, February 11, the NFL, Apple Music, and Roc Nation revealed that Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX halftime show performance is officially the most-watched halftime show performance ever.

Once more, we’ve shattered the record! With 133.5 million views, it was the most-watched Apple Music Halftime show ever, the firm posted on Instagram.

With an average viewership of 126 million, Fox Sports stated that Lamar’s performance during the halftime show attracted a greater audience than the Big Game itself.

In addition to becoming the first rapper to perform solo on the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Lamar defeated Michael Jackson’s iconic 1993 performance, which attracted 133.4 million viewers.

Additionally, more people watched his performance than Usher, who had 123.4 million viewers the year before.

- GhPage

Bringing out all the stars, including Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, Serena Williams, and Mustard, the Pulitzer Prize-winning MC primarily played songs from his 2024 Billboard 200-topping album GNX, including his Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 tracks “Squabble Up,” “Peekaboo,” “Luther” (with SZA), and “TV Off.”

Naturally, he brought his five-time Grammy-winning hit song “Not Like Us” to the greatest stage in the world for the final straw in his historic rap feud with Drake, who famously rapped “Big as the Super Bowl” in “First Person Shooter.”

When Dot and SZA start their Grand National Tour in April, with a U.K. and Europe leg planned for July, they will be taking up more stadiums worldwide than New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome.

