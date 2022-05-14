First video and photos of Kendrick Lamar having good time in Ghana

- Advertisement -

US rapper Kendrick Lamar has been in Ghana for the past few days and he is enjoying it.

The highly-rated global superstar is in Ghana as part of the marketing strategies for his new album “Mr Morale & The Big Steppers”.

Earlier today, Kendrick Lamar and his team were spotted at the Freedom Skate Park in Accra.

Kendrick Lamar took turns interacting with local fans and getting acquainted with the Ghanaian way of life.

Below is a video detailing Kendrick Lamar’s experience in Ghana:

Here are some photos of Kendrick Lamar having a good time in Ghana…

