US rapper Kendrick Lamar has used branded commercial buses, locally called “trotros”, to promote his album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” in Ghana.

These branded buses were put on significant streets in the capital with inscriptions about his new album.

Kendrick Lamar has been in Ghana as part of the promotion and marketing of his album. Also to get a feel of Ghana as the preferred destination for many worldwide.

Spotify promoted the photos of the branded Benz buses.

Check Out The Photos Below:

Kendrick Lamar promotes album in Ghana using “trotro’ buses

US rapper Kendrick Lamar arrived in Ghana a few days ago.

The musician has been in the country for a while ahead of his new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ which was released on May 13, grapevine sources reveal.

Lamar’s visit to Ghana is part of a partnership project with a giant streaming platform to promote his album, we are told.

Pictures and videos of him and members of his team hanging out at the Kozo Restaurant located in Osu have surfaced online.

It’s gathered that Kendrick Lamar will have an album listening ‘party’ with a selected few music executives & culture enthusiasts on Saturday at an undisclosed location.

This is in addition to a documentary he’s shooting here in Ghana to activate the global release of his album.