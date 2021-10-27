type here...
Kennedy Agyapong allegedly down with stroke in the US

By Qwame Benedict
Kennedy Agyapong
It’s been a long time since maverick politician and one of the financiers of the New Patriotic Party Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was heard in the media space for his usual contribution on National matters.

Information we have sighted on social media has it that the politician who is currently in the United States of America is down with stroke.

On the prominent social media network, Instagram, Aba The Great, a popular Ghanaian social media influencer and writer, posted this.

No names were stated in Aba The Great’s post, but it appears that some of the commentators had inside information about the incident because they kept repeating Kennedy Agyapong’s name.

A social media user who noticed the post claimed that the politician in question is a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, and even wished him a swift recovery.

The post reads: “Just heard one of our MPs, very famous and influential is down with stroke .. I pray for healing ???? ??”

Aba Post

Aba Post
Source:Ghpage

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

