Kennedy Agyapong allegedly down with stroke in the US

- Advertisement -

It’s been a long time since maverick politician and one of the financiers of the New Patriotic Party Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was heard in the media space for his usual contribution on National matters.

Information we have sighted on social media has it that the politician who is currently in the United States of America is down with stroke.

On the prominent social media network, Instagram, Aba The Great, a popular Ghanaian social media influencer and writer, posted this.

No names were stated in Aba The Great’s post, but it appears that some of the commentators had inside information about the incident because they kept repeating Kennedy Agyapong’s name.

A social media user who noticed the post claimed that the politician in question is a Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, and even wished him a swift recovery.

The post reads: “Just heard one of our MPs, very famous and influential is down with stroke .. I pray for healing ???? ??”

See screenshot below:

Aba Post

See some comments from some netizens