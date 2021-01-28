Kennedy Agyapong and others are planning to burn down my house – Ibrah One

- Advertisement -

Self-made billionaire Ibrah One has claimed that politician and member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong together with some of his cohorts are planning to burn down his house.

Ibrah who previously got spared by Hon Kennedy Agyapong after he launched an attack on him and his personality last year.

Looks like Ibrah is taking the politician for granted after he (Kennedy) promised not to deal with him anymore after he got to know he was not mentally stable.

Ibrah has been making noise for some time now but now he has taken it a notch higher by dropping new allegations against Kennedy Agyapong.

Read his post below: