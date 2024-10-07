Political Science lecturer Prof Ransford Gyampo has called out some members of the NPP including Kennedy Agyapong stating that they see Ghanaians as fools.

According to the lecturer, Kennedy Agyapong, Boakye Agyarko and other Presidential aspirants during their campaigns to be elected as the party’s flagbearer spoke about the corruption and bad things in the current government administration.

He added since they lost the race to be elected as flagbearer they have now made a U-Turn and are asking Ghanaians to vote for Dr Bawumia whom they accused of destroying the country with his boss Nana Akufo Addo.

“As we speak, people who went about telling us about the incompetence, the corruption and difficulties that Ghana faced when they were seeking to lead NPP as their flagbearer have suddenly changed course and they are campaigning as if all have been well.

I ask myself, What impunity, what arrogance? I mean, if there are difficulties, why not focus on solving them so that your solution will speak for you? You are not interested in solving the problem.

Now it appears Ghana is on autopilot, and so we don’t care about what is happening, but let’s go about campaigning. It creates an impression as if we are all fools. I’m saying there are challenges as we speak public universities have shutdown,” he said on Accra-based TV3.