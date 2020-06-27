Kennedy-Agyapong's-Baby-Mama-mocks-him-as-she-praises-Kweku-Baako-for-winning-defamation-case-at-court

- Advertisement -

Honorable Kennedy Agyapong’s life keeps getting exciting this year with the mission of exposing fake pastors in Ghana, admitting to the number of Children along with many baby mamas.

Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama, Moira Dawson-Williams, has shown her happiness after news broke that ace journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, has won a court case against the controversial MP of Assin Central.

An Accra High Court on Friday, June 26, 2020, ruled that Kennedy Agyapong pays GHC100,000 damages and a cost of GHC30,000 equaling GHC130,000, for making defamatory judgments against the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper.

Dawson-Williams has, therefore, congratulated Kweku Baako for winning the case against the controversial lawmaker in court.

The candid baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong took to her Facebook page to simply clap for Kweku Baako after winning a defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

Moira Dawson also commended the judicial system for making the case go smoothly and fair as she says some people purported that definitely the case was by all means going against Kweku Baako.

Watch video below: