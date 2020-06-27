type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Kennedy Agyapong's Baby Mama mocks him as she praises Kweku Baako for...
Lifestyle

Kennedy Agyapong’s Baby Mama mocks him as she praises Kweku Baako for winning defamation case at court

Taylor Junior Charles
By Taylor Junior Charles
Updated:
Kennedy-Agyapong's-Baby-Mama-mocks-him-as-she-praises-Kweku-Baako-for-winning-defamation-case-at-court
Moira Dawson mocks Kennedy Agyapong as she praises Kweku Baako for winning defamation case at court
- Advertisement -

Honorable Kennedy Agyapong’s life keeps getting exciting this year with the mission of exposing fake pastors in Ghana, admitting to the number of Children along with many baby mamas.

Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama, Moira Dawson-Williams, has shown her happiness after news broke that ace journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako, has won a court case against the controversial MP of Assin Central.

Also read:Stunning photos of Ken Agyapong’s baby mama, Moira Dawson-Williams

An Accra High Court on Friday, June 26, 2020, ruled that Kennedy Agyapong pays GHC100,000 damages and a cost of GHC30,000 equaling GHC130,000, for making defamatory judgments against the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper.

Dawson-Williams has, therefore, congratulated Kweku Baako for winning the case against the controversial lawmaker in court.

Also read:Kidi and co has been sleeping with your daughters – Ken Agyapong’s baby mama drops bombshell

The candid baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong took to her Facebook page to simply clap for Kweku Baako after winning a defamation case against Kennedy Agyapong.

Moira Dawson also commended the judicial system for making the case go smoothly and fair as she says some people purported that definitely the case was by all means going against Kweku Baako.

Watch video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos
Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Saturday, October 3, 2020
Accra
broken clouds
77 ° F
77 °
77 °
94 %
1.3mph
75 %
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News