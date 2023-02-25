- Advertisement -

Kennedy Agyapong’s controversial baby mama who made it into the news about two years ago has made a quick U-turn after she attacked the aspiring president months ago.

Araba Moira Dawson in one of her rants went very hard on the Assin Central MP and hurled all manner of insults at him.

As asserted by Araba Dawson, Kennedy Agyapong lies to Ghanaians and the media that he takes very good care of all his 23 children but that’s a fat lie.

Araba Dawson went on to allege that all of Kennedy Agyapong’s children who school overseas depend on student loans and pulls a lot of strings together before they are able to make earns meet.

The fearless baby mama also accused Kennedy Agyapong of kidnapping and having continuous sex with numerous ladies kept in a brothel about 3 decades ago.

Araba Dawson who has vowed never to allow Kennedy Agaypong to enjoy his peace of mind also begged NPP delegates not to vote for him as the party’s next flagbearer – And hopefully become the future president of the Republic.

As warned by Araba Dawson, Kennedy Agyapong will collapse Ghana if the citizenry dares elect him into the office of the presidency.

Araba Dawson who is hell-bent on destroying Kennedy Agyapong until he rescinds his political ambition threatened to drop more dirty secrets about the Assin Central MP henceforth.

Alot of the policies Kennedy Agyapong revealed he will employ when he becomes the next president were also thrown into the bin by Araba Dawson.

Well, it seems Moira has realised a lot and has taken back her words and actions of destroying the Presidential ambitions of her baby daddy, Kennedy Ohene ‘Akompreko’ Agyapong.

In her latest posts on Facebook, the one-time berserk Moira has led the crusade for Kennedy to go unopposed in the forthcoming NPP Primaries to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 General Elections.

It has come as a shocker, yet expected because this is the moment Kennedy Agyapong need all his baby mamas to put their differences aside and rally behind him to victory and subsequently see him become President of Ghana.