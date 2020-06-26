Moira Dawson-Williams is the baby mama of Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central.

She has been in the news for weeks now after she declared war on Kennedy Agyapong and has been throwing missiles at him.

It all started when Kennedy Agyapong publicly shamed his daughter with Moira by describing her as a cocaine addict and a prostitute.

Kennedy Agyapong’s Baby Mama, Moira Dawson-Williams aka Araba

The mother didn’t take it kindly at all and has been dissing Kennedy Agyapong on her social media handles.

When Kennedy Agyapong reacted to the insults from Moira Dawson-Williams, he said he was surprised when he saw her with blue painted mouth and very high on weed because she used to be a very beautiful lady.

Well, Ghpage decided to confirm this statement from Ken and indeed he didn’t lie. Moira is not only a beautiful woman, she was a slayer in her youth.

Her slaying was on top of the game and she really looked stunning from the photos and videos Ghpage has seen of her

Check out some more photos of Moira Dawson-Williams, Kennedy Agyapong’s baby mama below:

Meanwhile, Moria has been asked to tone down her insult on Kennedy Agyapong but she publicly refused to do it for the second time.