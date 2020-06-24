Kennedy Agyapong taught me how to use wee in my tea – Baby mama

Ghanaians first heard of Moira Dawson-Williams, the baby mama of Kennedy Agyapong a week ago when Kennedy spoke about his wayward daughter who is addicted to Cocaine.

The mother who happens to be Moira came out to attack Kennedy Agyapong mercilessly on Facebook.

However, she apologized to Kennedy Agyapong which even infuriated the member of parliament who accused the mother of teaching their daughter how to sniff cocaine.

Well, Moira on Tuesday night went live on Facebook to rain more insults on Kennedy Agyapong whom she described as a “fool and an animal“.

According to the young woman, she met Kennedy Agyapong when she was only 21 years old and Kennedy taught her how to put wee in her tea.

Ken’s baby mama claims if she now sniffs cocaine and has allegedly taught her daughter, then Kennedy Agyapong is the root cause because he taught her how to put wee in her tea when she was only 21 years old.