Maverick Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong is begging Ghanaians to give him the chance to lead the country as its president for just four years.

The Assin Central MP intimated that he would transform Ghana within a period of years Ghanaian voters would trust him with their votes.

Speaking to some Ghanaians in the United States, Kennedy Agyapong re-affirmed his decision to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections with the sole aim of becoming the next President of Ghana.

In a YouTube clip uploaded by Smart Ghana Updates TV, he said…

“Test me and see how it will be done; there is a difference between a leader and a politician.” I don’t want to be president for eight years; I only want to be president for four.

“A leader is someone who considers the progress of their nation and makes bold decisions regardless of the consequences.” And the politician is the one who considers the election of tomorrow and is hence hesitant to make decisions.

Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Bawumia and Kwadwo Alan Kyeremanteng are the sure candidates for the NPP flagbearer-ship role for the next elections in 2024.

Therefore, he said, “I don’t think of tomorrow’s election, I think of today and how I can make a difference.” He added that even if he were to serve the entire eight-year constitutional term, “Ghanaians will decide after four years, I won’t be afraid, I will invest in Ghana and create employment for the youth,” so he wouldn’t be afraid even if he did.