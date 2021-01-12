type here...
Kennedy Agyapong did not betray the NPP by voting for Alban Bagbin- Wontumi

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Kennedy Agyapong Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi has blown aside the idea that Kennedy Agyapong stabbed the NPP in the back by voting for the NDC’s Alban Bagbin to become Speaker of Parliament.

The NPP’s choice for Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye, was ousted by Alban Bagbin in the election held during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

The NDC’s Alban Bagbin was obviously the new speaker after sorting proved that there was one spoilt ballot and 136 votes out of a possible 275 for the NPP’s Mike Oquaye.

This proved that a lawmaker from the NPP outfit have voted in favour of Alban and rumours had it that Kennedy Agyapong was that mole.

According to Chairman Wontumi, these rumours are just propaganda fashioned by the NDC to defame the MP for Assin Central.

In an interview on his privately owned Wontumi FM, the firebrand asserted that journalist Kevin Taylor was the one propagating these rumours.

”Kennedy Agyapong is someone who really loves the NPP. He invests his money into the party and gives it all the support he can. He will never betray us by voting for Alban Bagbin”, Wontumi expressed.

Meanwhile, the MP for Akim Abuakwa South constituency and former minister for Work and Housing Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea has revealed that the leadership of the NPP have started looking for the mole who voted against their choice for the Speaker of Parliament position.

Source:GHPAGE

