Kennedy Agyapong blames NDC for Ernest Kumi’s death

Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, has attributed the death of the late Akwatia Member of Parliament, Ernest Kumi, to stress and pressure allegedly mounted by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to congregants at Anyinam, the Assin Central MP disclosed that he had personal conversations with the late legislator in which Kumi expressed the weight of the challenges he faced. According to Agyapong, these pressures ultimately contributed to his untimely passing.

He accused the NDC of having “no shame,” for contesting in the upcoming Akwatia by-election despite their role in the MP’s stress.

READ ALSO: Akwatia By-Election: NPP Dismisses Poll Predicting NDC’s Victory

“The stress and pressure Ernest went through was too much, and I can tell you it was caused by the NDC,” Agyapong claimed. “For them to now contest in the by-election, I find it very shameless.”

Kennedy Agyapong, known for his outspoken nature, also used the platform to rally support for the NPP as the party gears up for a heated contest against the NDC in the September 2 by-election.

The by-election has become a focal point of national attention following the sudden death of Ernest Kumi, who had represented the Akwatia constituency in Parliament.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper