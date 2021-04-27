The outspoken member of Parliament of Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong has lashed out at the managers and producers of his Madina-based television station NET 2 after they went for a commercial break for 15minutes.

Over the weekend, the maverick politician who a guest on the ‘Attitude’ show let out his anger after the producers of the show decided to go on a commercial break which lasted for almost 15minutes an act that got him furious.

Letting his anger out, he explained that no one would continue to watch a television station that goes on commercial break for straight 15minutes while there are other stations showing other important programs.

He further went ahead and questioned the managers of his television station if they had ever seen CNN and other stations go on a commercial break for such a long time.

Watch the video below:

Kennedy Agyapong fires his managements for playing adverts for more than 15 mins??? pic.twitter.com/eSoUaW2XSW — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) April 27, 2021

He advised on how to go on commercial break saying that they allow guests, panelists, and others to talk small and they go for a commercial break but they don’t have to gather everything and play all at once.

Kennedy Agyapong in his rant threatened to sack all the workers and seek the services of people who are competent in doing the job very well for the station.